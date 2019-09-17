Tranquilizer darts with tracking devices are on order following increased reports of a pack of feral dogs roaming the streets of Rome.
"Animal control was using (regular) tranquilizer darts but the dogs would go out and hide in the woods, so that wasn't working," Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett told members of the city's public safety committee Tuesday.
The dogs first started showing up around Saint Mary's Catholic School in East Rome, she said, and are now ranging into the Between the Rivers Historic District. A cat was mauled Monday and the school had to again clear students off the playground when the dogs were sighted.
A pattern to the pack's wanderings has not yet been determined.
Burnett said Floyd County 911 Director John Blaylock, who oversees animal control, is making an officer available to respond to evening calls. The agency also set out six traps Monday and caught one dog and one coyote.
Police are fielding a rising number of calls, Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said, but her officers don't have the equipment to go after animals and have limited options for a response.
Still, members of the public safety committee said an escalation could be required if the new trackable darts don't do the trick.
"We'll either have to track them or kill them," City Commissioner Craig McDaniel said.
On Tuesday, Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell said they captured two dogs near St. Mary's - including a dog that school personnel identified as having been aggressive. Mitchell asked that people don't leave food out for the dogs, because that makes their traps less effective.
'urban camping' ordinance sent back for first reading
Also on Tuesday, the committee voted to send the "urban camping" and panhandling ordinances back to the Rome City Commission for a first reading next week. Adoption is expected at the board's Oct. 14 meeting.
"The mayor was fairly emphatic that he wants us to move forward with this and there's broad support (on the city commission)," McDaniel noted.
When the proposed ordinances were unveiled in August they were widely decried as an attack on the homeless population. A task force aimed at addressing the underlying problem was formed, with advocates and the local governments committed to finding solutions.
But the issue of what to do about encampments in public parks and people sleeping and begging in front of stores remains.
"The police came to us for help and we have ignored them," Commissioner Evie McNiece pointed out during the board's caucus last week.
Downer-McKinney said the proposed ordinances give officers the ability to warn offenders and hold property that has been confiscated. Currently, arrest is the only real option.
Commissioner Milton Slack, who chairs the public safety committee, said there was a "knee-jerk reaction" to the ordinances but the board has a responsibility to rise above emotion. The third member, Commissioner Randy Quick, agreed – noting that police worked with the city attorney to craft responses tailored to local needs.