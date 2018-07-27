Rome takes aim at ‘frequent flyers’
The Rome City Commission is poised to adopt a nuisance ordinance aimed at shutting down properties where there are frequent complaints of drugs, fights, gambling and prostitution.
“We have people who own their own homes who are afraid to leave their houses,” Commissioner Craig McDaniel said during a first reading of the proposed amendments. “This puts more pressure on the business owner, the property owner, to manage their property.”
The changes are slated for a final vote at the board’s Aug 13 meeting.
A coalition of churches and community organizations has been advocating for tougher action for several years, saying large groups and gangs that congregate on the streets and at certain homes and businesses create a threatening atmosphere.
Hotels, nightclubs and convenience stores may be particular areas of interest. Police can respond to reports of crimes but are limited in addressing the underlying problem that leads to repeat calls, Maj. Paul Webber said.
“Businesses can order these people off their property but they won’t,” he said. “This (change) adds consequences. It comes back on them.”
Under the draft amendments, a building or other structure may be condemned as a chronic nuisance if it’s used more than twice in a six-month period as the site of criminal conduct such as prostitution, drug sales, fights or obstructing pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
City Attorney Andy Davis noted that the citation would send the complaint to city court but “due process is still in place.” The change, he said, merely expands the definition of unsafe buildings to places where crimes are being committed.
“It really gives us more teeth in trying to clean up some of these properties where illicit activities are going on,” McDaniel noted.
Commissioner Bill Irmscher questioned the potential for retaliation against a property owner by a person or group that’s been banned. But Webber said a ban allows police to immediately arrest the person for returning, so it adds a measure of protection.
McDaniel also noted that a major factor contributing to the problem are absentee landlords who are unconcerned about the effect of the activities on the surrounding community.
Davis said other jurisdictions in Georgia have run into legal roadblocks trying to target certain sites, but approaching the issue as a public nuisance is expected to hold up in court.
“It’s frustrating,” City Manager Sammy Rich said. “It’s frustrating to the police department when you have frequent flyers, repeat offenses. Especially when you’re trying to attract more police officers, it’s disheartening. But this sends a message to the property owner that you can’t just turn a blind eye.”