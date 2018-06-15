Rome student killed in Cedartown wreck, driver facing vehicular homicide charges
A Rockmart teen who attends school in Rome was killed, another is in critical condition and a third was jailed following a late night wreck in Cedartown.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said 15-year-old Kemarion Washington was pronounced dead in the Polk Medical Center emergency room following lifesaving efforts for more than an hour at 11:48 p.m. on Thursday night. His 12-year-old brother Brent Washington remains at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston following surgery in critical condition, Brazier added.
“Our thoughts are with the Washington family and all of those affected by this loss and injury,” a statement by Rome City Schools stated.
Kemarion Washington, a rising tenth grade student at Rome High School, and his brother Brent Washington, a rising seventh grader Rome Middle School, were both passengers in a Nissan Rogue traveling at a high rate of speed on Kimwood Drive around 11 p.m. when the vehicle struck a cement and brick mailbox nearly head on.
The residents at 296 Kimwood Drive immediately called 911 for help, and went out to see what they could do.
The driver, 17-year-old Steven Kyle Timms of 108 Perry St., Cedartown, was extricated from the vehicle along with the Washington brothers and a fourth unnamed passenger by Cedartown Fire and Rescue. Both Washington brothers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, where Kemarion died and Brent was later life flighted for emergency surgery to Atlanta.
“We’re asking for prayers for his family at this time,” Brazier said.
The fourth passenger was treated and later released from a Rome-area hospital, Brazier said. He did not have any further information on them at the time.
Timms remains in custody for felony charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and serious injury by vehicle, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana contributing to the deprivation of a minor, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, a seat belt violation and driving too fast for conditions.
Brazier added that Georgia State Patrol investigators had imparted to him that Timms was going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone during the time of the wreck. He cautioned all drivers to please slow down and avoid future tragedies.