Plans for an indoor-outdoor sports facility on Kingston Highway will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission Thursday.
John Cowan is seeking Planned Development zoning for the former Chapel Hill United Methodist Church property at 1818 Kingston Highway.
Approval would allow the 13.2-acre parcel – currently zoned for office and commercial uses – to be built out as a complex instead of following preset placement regulations.
The project is tentatively called Rome Sports Academy.
Cowan plans a mix of uses, including a Little League field, flexible practice field, batting cages, indoor training, a gymnasium and warehouse space for his toy business.
The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the application at its monthly meeting set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 601 Broad St. Several other items also are on the agenda.
In addition to Cowan’s request, the citizen board will take comments and make recommendations on two other proposed land-use changes in the unincorporated area. The Floyd County Commission will make the final rulings following public hearings at its Nov. 26 meeting.
Daniel Stephen is seeking Heavy Commercial zoning for a 2-acre tract at 4756 Calhoun Road that was the site of an auto salvage business.
Stephen and a partner want to restore and sell vintage cars on the parcel they’ve already started cleaning up.
The planning commission and County Commission rejected in September a request for Light Industrial zoning, citing concerns that it would open the door for more intrusive operations in the area.
Also, Joe Pegg is asking for Suburban Residential zoning of a 1.17-acre lot at 1606 Kingston Highway so he can build a single-family home.
The vacant property is currently zoned for Office-Institutional use but is surrounded by houses.
Planning Commission members also will hold hearings on two applications that will go to the Rome City Commission.
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority wants Multi-Family Residential zoning at 1701 Martha Berry Highway so it can build some duplexes near the entrance to Summerville Park.
Howard Grey is asking for Community Commercial zoning at the corner of Riverside Parkway and Riverside Industrial Park Road, across from Chieftains Museum.
Grey wants to merge the parcels with two vacant commercially-zoned tracts on Riverside Industrial. They’ll provide parking for a new development he has planned.
City Commissioners will consider the planning commission recommendations and make the final decisions after public hearings at their Nov. 25 meeting.