The Rome Shrine Club will host its annual telethon and auction this weekend from the Georgia Highlands College Heritage Hall campus in downtown, 415 E. Third Ave.
"This is our annual fundraiser for our local club to raise dollars for our hospitals," Shriner Bob Mount said.
According to Mount, that support includes transportation to hospitals and housing during treatment away from home, if needed.
"We help provide immediate attention and care to the kids, helping burn patients without the parents having to worry about paying or using their insurance," Mount said.
This year's telethon will run from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The public is invited to come take part in person, but events will also be shown locally on Comcast channel 4 in a live broadcast, as well as a livestream on the Rome Shriners Telethon Facebook page.
Also live on Facebook, the event will include an online auction on Saturday.
"We'll start taking bids on items Saturday afternoon," Mount said of the auction that will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
Money raised will go directly to hospitals that the Rome club work to support in Greenville, South Carolina and Cincinnati, Ohio, according to Mount.
"We call Greenville our bone hospital and Cincinnati our skin hospital," said Mount, referring to the specialties of the respective facilities.
As a testament to the past works of the local club, former children helped by the Shrine Club will speak during the telethon.
"We'll have a couple of patients that will tell their own stories," Mount said.
Entertainment will include the Just As I Am choir to kick things off and will continue with bluegrass tunes from entertainers from the Sweetwater Shrine Club.
Mount said that local Shriners take great pride in what they do for childhood burn victims and the telethon allows them do their part to keep their 22 hospitals around the country operating.
"We get the satisfaction that .. this is what shriners do," Mount said.