Rome Shrine club readies for annual telethon this weekend
The telethon is one of the largest fundraising efforts of the year for the Rome Shrine Club. All of the funds are used to support the 23 Shrine burn and orthopedic hospitals. The Shrine club purchased a new van less than a year ago to help transport local patients to one of the Shrine hospitals.
"Most of our trips are as they progress and go back for treatment, it's not the original trauma," Mount said.
Rome Shrine Treasurer Rick Collins said the Rome Shrine is currently assisting close to 100 kids with ongoing transportation to either the Greenville orthopedic hospital or the Cincinnati burn hospital. In the event of an extreme emergency, the club is able to arrange for air transport to the burn center in Cincinnati.
Collins said the goal for the telethon this year is $40,000 or more
One of the highlights of the telethon is the live auction which will be held Saturday from 1-3 p.m. People can bid in person or over the telephone. First Vice President and Telethon Chairman Bob Mount said he did not know the call-in number but said it would be posted at the bottom of the TV screen throughout the event. The show will air from 8-11 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Mount said the auction would include a 65-inch flat screen television set, a new grill, a laptop computer, a laminating machine, a Bob Horner autographed baseball, several of other autographed Braves memorabilia, several oil changes, a lot of new tools and lots of other things that have been donated by businesses in the community.
The telethon will primarily feature Southern gospel singing groups from around the Northwest Georgia region. People are also encouraged to enjoy the telethon live from Centre Stage in Heritage Hall on East Third Avenue, where concessions will be available throughout the show.
Cary Hall and Buster Goss will serve as the primary hosts for the telethon.
"I'm sure Charlie Carney will help them out a lot, too," Mount said.