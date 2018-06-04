Rome Shakespeare Festival’s performances of ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ and ‘Mystery on the Town Green’ Tuesday
Tuesday is Kids Day on the Town Green thanks to the Rome’s Shakespeare Festival.
That means kids and their families can enjoy performances of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” the youth symphony and “Mystery on the Town Green.”
The day will showcase the acting, singing and musical talents of local kids.
Activities start at 6 p.m. with a musical performance by Rome’s youth symphony followed “Mystery on the Green” at 7 p.m.
At 8 p.m., audiences will see a performance of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” a musical. The beloved classic tells the story of a stuffed rabbit’s desire to become real through the love of his owner.
Blanket seating on the Town Green is free. Chair seating is $10.
There will be face painting, bubbles, hot dogs, pop corn popsicles and soft drinks on sale.
For additional information, visit online at www.romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006.