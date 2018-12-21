The sludge is land-spread on farms in the area and an application has just been filed with the state to add a couple more farms to the list of 10 or 12 that get the sludge, which amounts to an extremely effective fertilizer.
The city is asking for approval to amend the Sludge Management Plan by adding 354 acres on Morris Road in Silver Creek and 128 acres on Collins Road in Kingston to the places where the sludge is spread.
Massingill said the city contracts with a third party firm, Synagro, to actually haul the sludge off and spread it on farms that have been approved by the EPD.
"It's a few truckloads a day and we look at it on an annual basis," Massingill said.
Mark Braden, who farms a large amount of acreage off U.S. 411 between Rome and Cartersville, said that perhaps the largest benefit to him is that after Synagro spreads the sludge, they will come back and assist with the addition of lime to the soil to help control the Ph. Braden said that helps reduce his costs which, like so many farmers, continue to go up on the front end while prices for crops on the back end are not always going up at the same rate as expenses.
Massingill said that in most cases, the sludge is spread long before crops are ever planted.
"We put as much nitrogen on their property as whatever plant they have uptakes," Massingill said. "It has other properties like potting soil. We're just taking a page out of Mother Nature and speeding it up a little bit. If they didn't take it we'd have to landfill it."
Unlike chicken litter, which is spread on a lot of agricultural property in the spring, the sludge doesn't stink.
"You get that every once in a while when you're in my business, but no, it doesn't have any odor," said Massingill.
The processes at the wastewater plant also involve the creation of methane gas which is recaptured and used to heat digesters at the plant.
“We started that program a few years ago and the first year saved about $50,000 on natural gas," Massingill said.