Rome seeking input on smoke free ordinance
The City of Rome is reviewing Rome’s smoke-free ordinance and seeks public input.
Representatives from Breatheasy Rome recently presented a proposed update to Rome’s smoking ordinance at the City Commission caucus meeting held on Monday, August 13, 2018. Due to the recent proposal, the City would like to gain insight into public awareness of the current City of Rome smoking ordinance and garner public interest on a more restrictive smoking ordinance.
The public is invited to share input by responding to the online survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScoL4DoFehenwaxSRaKvtZUl5lNltPg-My7x3VsI-TSS3c5yg/viewform?c=0&w=1. To respond to the survey in-person, visit the Office of Downtown Development at 305 Broad Street.
The community is also encouraged to attend a public hearing at the Public Safety meeting to be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall.
The public can view the current Downtown Rome Smoking Ordinance as well as the Breatheasy Rome’s proposed changes at: https://romefloyd.com/articles/city-of-rome-invites-public-to-share-input-on-smoke-free-ordinance.
Breatheasy Rome includes representatives from the healthcare community in Floyd County, specifically the Rome Floyd Cancer Initiative, the Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition, the Floyd County Health Department, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, Redmond Regional Medical Center, Rome Radiology, and the Southeastern Pathology, with support from the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation, and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown2@romega.us.