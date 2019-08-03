Rome's Historic DeSoto Theatre celebrated 90 years of entertaining generations of Rome and Floyd County residents Saturday. The building was a working theater house, built specifically for "talkies" in 1929. It continued to operate as a theater through 1982 when it was taken over by the Rome Little Theatre group.
The RLT organization is almost as old, at 86. Before taking over the DeSoto it operated out of a facility on Maple Avenue for many years.
An open house Saturday featured tours of the buildings, a birthday cake cutting with candles blown by out Gordon Leiter, who will turn 90 himself this winter. Leiter has been active with the organization since 1968 when he played the role of a Sumo wrestler in "Teahouse of the August Moon." His final role was in the Norman Thayer Jr. role in "On Golden Pond," played on the silver screen by Henry Fonda.
For the past 11 years, the building has been managed by the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. David Clonts, president of the foundation, said the group has raised funds — close to a million dollars — over the past decade to bring the building back to the shape it's in today.
The first major project involved major repairs to the roof, then the Fox Institute helped rehabilitate the entrance gallery to the building. All of the seats were replaced and then a couple of safety grants helped with the fire safety and electrical systems.
"Now what we're trying to do is upgrade some of the other systems, the HVAC is about timed out," Clonts said.
The foundation has a lease agreement with the Seven Hills Fellowship Church for use of the auditorium which has been a huge financial blessing.
"It's used on an almost daily basis and that's our goal," Clonts said. "We want it to be relevant in our community."
He recalls seeing 101 Dalmatians in the DeSoto in 1970 when he was 10 years old. "Even then this was quite a treasure."
The Rome Little Theatre group, led by Suzanne Clonts, has perhaps as many as 500 active participants. Interim Executive Director Chris Davidson said each show involves close to 100 people and there are quite a few folks who are active in one way, shape or form, in a lot of the productions.
Davidson explained that a lot of factors go into choosing the slate of performances each year.
"We think about balancing artistic merit and audience interest," Davidson said. "We look at educational merit as well as cultural merit. "There are always financial consideration, too."
Suzanne Clonts said the group has a reading committee which makes recommendations for the line-up.
After the upcoming production of "Mama Mia!," Sept. 13-22, which kicks off the season, the RLT will present "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" for its Dec. 6-15 shows, followed by "Tokens of Affection," Feb. 7-16, "Frozen Jr.," March 20-29, and "Leading Ladies" May 1-10.