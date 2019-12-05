USTA Georgia announced the recipients for the organization’s 2019 awards, which recognize outstanding achievements statewide in tennis, on and off the court.
Twenty-five awards comprise the full list of honors, and the award winners will be officially recognized at the USTA Georgia Community Tennis Development Workshop in early February.
This annual awards ceremony seeks to distinguish outstanding individuals in discipline categories. Winners are nominated by their peers, with the USTA Georgia Awards Committee having the final authority on awards selections. This year’s selections are highlighted by Harriette Lynch and Randy Stephens receiving the coveted Presidents Award, while Leslie Shields is honored with the Ruth Ryner Lay Lifetime Achievement Award.
Rome's own Bill Thornton will be honored with the USTA League Male Captain of the Year and Doug Walker will be honored with the Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award.
The awards ceremony will take place the evening of Saturday, February 8 at the JW Marriott Buckhead.
Below is the list of 2019 winners:
Adult Tournament of the Year – Georgia State Adult Sr. Open Atlanta – Bitsy Grant
Al Parker Award for Junior Player – Edward Tymes
Charles H. Cox, Jr. Award for Adult Player of the Year – Mario Rincon
Dr. Robert Bunnen Community Tennis Association of the Year – Central Savannah River Area Tennis Association
Hardie Family Award for Junior Sportsmanship of the Year – Masaki Posey
Iberia Bank Tennis Professional of the Year – Heidi Ramaeker
James Kincaid Family Award for Family of the Year – The Coleman Family
Janet Louer Junior Team Tennis Coordinator of the Year – Robert Brown
Junior Tournament of the Year – USTA National Level 2 Tournament
Kathleen and Cannon Carr Award for High School Coach of the Year – Jaime Kaplan
Local League Coordinator of the Year – Kim Chunn
Mac MacDougal Tennis Official of the Year – Don Bradley
Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award – Doug Walker
Member Org of the Year – Southern Crescent Tennis Association
NJTL Chapter of the Year – Kids Luv Tennis
President’s Award – Harriette Lynch and Randy Stephens
Randy Stephens Award for State Volunteer Service – Linda Dollar
Richard C. Botsch Educational Merit Award – Val Ocubillo
Ruth Ryner Lay Award for Lifetime Achievement – Leslie Shields
Scholar Athlete of the Year – Nicholas Beck
Signature Tennis Courts Award for Tennis Director of the Year – Tricia Mascherin
Special Tennis Event of the Year – Autism Bridge Event
Team Tennis Event of the Year – USTA Georgia 55 & Over League State Championships Columbus
USTA Junior Team Tennis Captain – Micaela Brady
USTA League Female Captain of the Year – Candace Cole
USTA League Male Captain of the Year – Bill Thornton
Wheelchair Excellence Award – American Wheelchair Tennis Championships