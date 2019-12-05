USTA Georgia announced the recipients for the organization’s 2019 awards, which recognize outstanding achievements statewide in tennis, on and off the court.

Twenty-five awards comprise the full list of honors, and the award winners will be officially recognized at the USTA Georgia Community Tennis Development Workshop in early February.

This annual awards ceremony seeks to distinguish outstanding individuals in discipline categories. Winners are nominated by their peers, with the USTA Georgia Awards Committee having the final authority on awards selections. This year’s selections are highlighted by Harriette Lynch and Randy Stephens receiving the coveted Presidents Award, while Leslie Shields is honored with the Ruth Ryner Lay Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rome's own Bill Thornton will be honored with the USTA League Male Captain of the Year and Doug Walker will be honored with the Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award.

The awards ceremony will take place the evening of Saturday, February 8 at the JW Marriott Buckhead.

Below is the list of 2019 winners:

Adult Tournament of the Year – Georgia State Adult Sr. Open Atlanta – Bitsy Grant

Al Parker Award for Junior Player – Edward Tymes

Charles H. Cox, Jr. Award for Adult Player of the Year – Mario Rincon

Dr. Robert Bunnen Community Tennis Association of the Year – Central Savannah River Area Tennis Association

Hardie Family Award for Junior Sportsmanship of the Year – Masaki Posey

Iberia Bank Tennis Professional of the Year – Heidi Ramaeker

James Kincaid Family Award for Family of the Year – The Coleman Family

Janet Louer Junior Team Tennis Coordinator of the Year – Robert Brown

Junior Tournament of the Year – USTA National Level 2 Tournament

Kathleen and Cannon Carr Award for High School Coach of the Year – Jaime Kaplan

Local League Coordinator of the Year – Kim Chunn

Mac MacDougal Tennis Official of the Year – Don Bradley

Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award – Doug Walker

Member Org of the Year – Southern Crescent Tennis Association

NJTL Chapter of the Year – Kids Luv Tennis

President’s Award – Harriette Lynch and Randy Stephens

Randy Stephens Award for State Volunteer Service – Linda Dollar

Richard C. Botsch Educational Merit Award – Val Ocubillo

Ruth Ryner Lay Award for Lifetime Achievement – Leslie Shields

Scholar Athlete of the Year – Nicholas Beck

Signature Tennis Courts Award for Tennis Director of the Year – Tricia Mascherin

Special Tennis Event of the Year – Autism Bridge Event

Team Tennis Event of the Year – USTA Georgia 55 & Over League State Championships Columbus

USTA Junior Team Tennis Captain – Micaela Brady

USTA League Female Captain of the Year – Candace Cole

USTA League Male Captain of the Year – Bill Thornton

Wheelchair Excellence Award – American Wheelchair Tennis Championships

