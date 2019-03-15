The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism has announced the launch of a new trolley in Rome and Floyd County to expand current public tour offerings as well as offer service for private rentals.
The trolley has been named “Roman Rose” and will display the same Cherokee Rose as the “Ramblin’ Rome” Mobile Welcome Center in recognition of Rome’s Native American heritage.
The new trolley maintains the look of a traditional trolley, with arched windows and interior wood benches and paneling.
For booking information contact the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism at 706-295-5576.