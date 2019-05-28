Bee City USA has renewed Rome’s certification for 2019. As a Bee City USA affiliate, the city is committed to protecting pollinators by raising awareness, establishing and enhancing habitats, and celebrating the achievements of our volunteers who lead the effort.
The month of June is Pollinator Month. The public is invited to participate in several activities during pollinator month to learn the role pollinators play in our communities and what each of us can do to provide pollinators with a healthy habitat.
June 6, 6 p.m.: Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association meeting at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center with Phyllis Stiles, Bee City USA Founder.
June 10, 6:30 p.m.: Pollinator Month Proclamation at Rome City Commission Meeting at Rome City Hall
June 12, 2 p.m.: Children’s Story time at the Rome-Floyd County Library
June 19, 7 p.m.: Pollinator Sip and Paint, at the E.C.O. Center (Registration: $40)
June 22, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.: Bee Fest at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market located at Bridgepoint Plaza
Rome’s Pollinator Gardens are located at the E.C.O. Center, Chieftains Museum, Bailey Park beside the Rome Clocktower, As Time Goes by Garden on Clocktower Hill and Meditation Garden at Myrtle Hill.