Rome City Commissioners are expected to sign off tonight on issuing a new series of bonds to fund covered courts at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Refinancing the remaining debt on Stonebridge Golf Course, another city-owned facility, also is part of the proposed resolution. The city made its final payment last year on bonds issued to buy the West Third Street property, according to Finance Director Sheree Shore, and that frees up $284,000 a year that had been allocated to debt service. Shore has said rolling the Stonebridge bonds into the tennis court issue could result in savings.
The board caucuses at 5 p.m. and starts its regular session at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both meetings are public.
Commissioners are slated to get details about the bonds during their caucus from attorney Jonathan B. Pannell of Gray Pannell & Woodward LLP – including a recommended amount. Estimates last year put the cost of the courts at around $4 million but the board heard in February it will likely be closer to $5 million.
Plans call for six courts in a customized pre-fabricated metal building to be added close to the intersection of the Armuchee Connector and Old Dalton Road. City Manager Sammy Rich has said they need to be done in time to host the Atlantic Coast Conference tennis championships scheduled for April 2020.
Architect Tony Menefee has been working with the general contractor, BM&K Construction & Engineering of Braselton, to finalize the design and pricing before the bonds are issued.
Also tonight, the City Commission is scheduled to approve the revised 2018 budgets, which have been updated to reflect final collections and payments. The documents have been vetted through the Finance Committee chaired by Commissioner Randy Quick.
Major changes include a 4.4 percent increase in revenue over early projections, to $28.3 million; and a 7.7 percent increase in expenditures, to $22.9 million. Property tax collections account for much of the revenue boost. Officials opted to spend more than initially budgeted on several projects, such as the Downtown Development Authority's parking plan and improvements to the Carnegie Building.