Thursday just barely beat the record high temperature of 98 degrees set in 1953, according to the National Weather Service, with Rome temperatures topping out at 99 degrees at the Richard B. Russell Airport weather station before starting to gradually fall in the evening. Friday’s high is predicted to be 97 degrees, and if the sunny skies manages to heat things up a couple degrees more, then it will tie the 99 degree high set in 1927.
Saturday ends the chances of record-breaking days as clouds start to roll in, with a predicted high of 90 degrees, 10 degrees below the record of 100 set — once again — in 1927. The clouds bring a 30% chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. for the rest of the evening.