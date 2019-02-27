Legislation to limit local elected officials' power to set design standards for homes and duplexes is slated for a hearing today in the Senate Government Oversight Committee.
"We don't need the state telling us how to develop our city," said Rome City Commissioner Evie McNiece. "What it is doing is preempting local control."
The measure is opposed by both the Georgia Municipal Association and the Association County Commissions of Georgia. The Rome City Commission signed on to a resolution Monday urging local lawmakers to reject the proposal.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel said some national builders are lobbying for the initiative, which would allow them to put their "cookie-cutter type homes" in any area. In addition to limiting the authority to require new homes be compatible with existing development, "it puts local builders out of business," McDaniel said.
Senate Bill 172 was submitted last week because the original legislation, House Bill 302, is being held up in the Rules Committee. McNiece said the chairman, Rep. Jay Powell, R-Camilla, is still undecided on if he will schedule it for a full House vote by March 7. Any legislation that hasn't passed at least one chamber by then is dead for the year.
"It's about the government closest to the people making the decisions," Commissioner Wendy Davis said. "It's going to be hard to fight because they say it's how they build cheaper housing ... But it's not about building houses in poorer communities. It's about building cheaper houses in rich communities."
Both pieces of legislation are the same and would apply to both single-family homes and duplexes. While local governments could still regulate construction in historic districts, they'd be barred from enacting standards elsewhere on building color, cladding material such as vinyl siding, architectural ornamentation, the location of doors, windows and garages and other design elements.
McNiece said it would put an end to local exercises where citizens are asked to give input on a vision document guiding future development. She noted that the Courtyard by Marriott was forced to adjust its design to fit in with the historic downtown district. She also pointed to the $25 million mixed-use complex developer Wayne Robinson is planning for West Third Street and another retail and residential proposal for Avenue A, the $15 million River's Edge by businessman Thom Holt.
"We just had two architects here with designs specifically for Rome ... This is something we have to nip in the bud right now," McNiece said.