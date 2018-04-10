2 Rome principals moving to central office
Rome City Schools is now looking to replace the principals at Elm Street and North Heights elementary schools after the board of education approved their promotions to central office positions Tuesday night.
Elm Street Elementary Principal JoAnn Moss is set to become the system’s director of development and special programs, while North Heights Elementary Principal Tonya Wood is moving on to be the system’s grant coordinator. The effective date for Moss’ move is July 1 and for Wood’s is July 16.
Both Moss and Wood have led their schools to be the first in the system to receive STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — certification. Cave Spring Elementary, of Floyd County Schools, is the only other local school to have received STEM certification.
Moss has been in her post at Elm Street for 18 years, and Wood has been principal at North Heights since 2011.
Also included in the personnel changes was Tashia Twyman becoming the director of communications and public engagement. She currently is the director of student support and community outreach. The effective date for this change is today.