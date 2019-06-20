The Rome Police Department will be upping their efforts to capture impaired drivers starting Friday through July 4, according to Capt. Chris DeHart.
Officers involved in Operation Zero Tolerance will be looking for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.
"Motorists who show signs of alcohol and or drug consumption will be evaluated," DeHart said in a press release. "Confirmed impaired drivers will be arrested."
During this year's enforcement campaign, the RPD is partnering with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol Post 38, but the operation is a statewide enforcement effort targeting impaired drivers.
"DUI is not a victimless offense," a RPD press release stated. "DUI victim cases arise when an impaired driver strikes another driver or causes an accident that injures others."