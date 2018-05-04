Rome police trying to ID suspect behind AKD threat
Rome police are trying to identify who may have been using a Chromebook, belonging to Rome City Schools, which was the source of an email containing a threat about a shooting at Anna K. Davie Elementary at 3 p.m., according to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
The school was put on lockdown late Friday morning and it was not removed until after school had been dismissed around 3 p.m. Two officers stayed at the school throughout the day, and there was no indication of anything being wrong, Burnett said. The school released students on its normal schedule.
Investigators in the criminal investigations department are going to follow up with the school system’s IT department to try and identify who may have sent the email out. There were no Chromebooks signed out by students, Burnett said. The email referenced a shooting taking place at 3 p.m., she continued.
Burnett said Principal Clifton Nicholson alerted Superintendent Lou Byars of the email received by the school system’s email system and police were called in.
A news release from the school system was issued at 5 p.m. about the school being taken off lockdown. An earlier news release sent out around 11:45 a.m. cited a “perceived threat” prompting the lockdown.
"We take all threats seriously, and for this reason we have contacted the authorities and they are on campus,” the earlier release stated.