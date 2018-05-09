Rome police Sgt. Steven Smith honored by Georgia MADD
Rome Police Sgt. Steven Smith received a 2018 DUI Hero Award from the Georgia chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Wednesday. Smith was recognized for making 90 DUI arrests last year.
Debbie Day, state executive director for MADD, came to Rome for the presentation and said Smith has one of the highest arrest rates in the state.
Smith, who received a promotion to sergeant in January, chalked up the honor to experience and training.
"Usually it comes after a lane violation or something like that, some kind of traffic violation," Smith said. He was honored with a department Award of Excellence for his work in March.
The Rome Police Department received an agency-wide HERO Award from MADD at its Golden Shield Awards ban-quet last month for its efforts to get DUI offenders off the road. The agency, led by its Selective Enforcement Unit, made 309 DUI arrests last year.
Day said her organization is working with members of the General Assembly and State Prosecuting Attorney's Council to strengthen laws to combat drunk drivers. She cited the passage of HB 205 introduced in 2015 that would allow for ignition interlock to be installed as a condition of probation for certain DUI offenders as a good first step, but is working to strengthen laws even further.