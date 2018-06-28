Rome police seeking man accused of seriously beating another man at Royal Inn
A man is on life support after police say a Rome man seriously beat him over a small debt at a Martha Berry Highway hotel early Wednesday.
Rome police are seeking John Robert Mostiller, 38, on charges of aggravated battery. Mostiller is 5’6” and 220 lbs. Anyone with information on Mostiller’s location should call 911, said Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnette.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Floyd police were called to the Floyd Medical Center emergency room where Joseph Dye Sr. was in a hospital bed on life support. They spoke with Joseph Dye Jr. and his wife Jameson Dye in a waiting room down the hallway about events leading up to the attack .
Jameson Dye told police Josh Mostiller, also known as John John, approached her earlier saying Joseph Dye owed him $20.
“During this encounter John threatened to beat Joseph Dye and Jameson if he did not get his money,” the report stated.
Jameson Dye told Mostiller she didn’t know what he was talking about and told police at that time she didn’t know if Mostiller was talking about Sr. or Jr.
Joseph Dye Jr. said his father had been dealing with a crack addiction since before he was born and would meet up with Mostiller from time to time. He said his father had left their residence on Shorter Avenue late Tuesday and met up with Mostiller at what police later determined was the Royal Inn, located at 1201 Martha Berry Blvd.
At around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph Dye Sr. was home but injured and said he didn’t need medical attention. However, later that morning he was unresponsive and vomiting blood and breathing heavily.
Rome police said in a press release Joseph Dye Sr. had suffered serious head injuries and have taken out an arrest warrant on Mostiller.