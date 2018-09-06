Rome police: Man accused of attacking his girlfriend with a machete captured in Texas
A man accused of attacking his former girlfriend with a machete on August 22 was captured in Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals, according to Rome police.
No additional information has been released as of Thursday afternoon.
Officers responding to the apartment complex on West 13th Street around 10 p.m. on August 22 found a number of people outside and a "large blood trail" leading to the bathroom where a woman was sitting in a chair.
A deputy was attending to a deep, four-inch to six-inch, gash on her arm and "an obvious fracture of at least one bone." A neighbor was applying pressure to a wound in her head, where a piece of skin was missing and her skull was visible.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Later, at the hospital, she told the officer that she had recently broken up with Whatley but he was still living at the apartment they shared. They were sitting outside, talking about their relationship, when Whatley became angered that she did not want to get back together.
He reportedly told her "If I can't have you, nobody can," then told her he was going to "let you see your mama" — who had recently died — and pulled the machete from under his shirt and attacked her.