Rome police major returns from police leadership training in Israel

Maj. Rodney Bailey of the Rome Police Department has returned after an intensive two weeks of public safety leadership training with Israel’s top police executives.
According to a Rome Police Department press release:
Bailey trained in Israel with other law enforcement personnel and was in a 21-member delegation of senior law enforcement officials from Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina participating in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s 27th annual peer-to-peer training program in partnership with Israel.
While there, the delegates were shown best practices and the latest technologies in policing and public safety.
“The training I received in Israel was excellent. It had a direct impact and resulted in a shift of my world view," Bailey said. "The knowledge gained will help implement strategies that keep our policing efforts relevant at the Rome Police Department to better serve our great community.”
The program focuses on the ideal of community policing where police focus on reducing crime and increasing quality of life through a "a proactive reliance on community resources that seeks to change crime-causing conditions."
Robbie Friedmann, professor emeritus at Georgia State University and GILEE’s founding director, said the idea of community policing assumes a need for greater accountability of police, a greater public share in decision-making and a greater concern for civil rights and liberties.
More than 770 public safety officials — most from Georgia — have participated in the program in Israel. Nearly 35,000 have attended additional GILEE trainings, briefings, seminars and workshops in Georgia and around the world.
GILEE is a research unit within Georgia State’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. It enhances public safety by nurturing existing and new partnerships within and across public agencies and the private sector.