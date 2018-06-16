Rome police investigate two shooting incidents, one results in murder charges
As she approached the police line of a fatal shooting on Wright Street on Saturday afternoon, a young woman sought an answer for what happened to her cousin.
An officer approached the yellow tape stretching from two trees across the road and informed her that her relative had been shot. He was being taken to the emergency room in the back of an ambulance, the officer continued.
The woman cried out and fell into the arms of consoling family members. They shuffled back down Wright Street to their cars, as police scanned the scene for evidence.
“It’s crazy out here man,” said Keith Mims, a resident of the neighborhood, who heard the gunshots during a get-together.
At 4:12 p.m. Saturday, police were called out to 302 Wright St., just past the intersection with Pine Street, where the 36-year-old John Alton Allen Jr. was fatally shot several times in his torso, according to investigator Aaron Thacker. The man died at FMC shortly after being taken from the scene by an ambulance, he said.
According to Rome police reports:
Felony murder and aggravated assault warrants were issued for Grady Harper Jr., 28, of 3 Roseway Circle, Apt. B, a couple hours after the shooting. Police were responding to a 911 dispatch just before 8 p.m., indicating a vehicle he was in, and officers were attempting to track it down.
While officers were first responding to the scene, 911 dispatch reported two men ran from the scene of the shooting, north along Pine Street toward Roseway Circle, and the caller said Grady Harper was the shooter. The other man with him was reported to be Jamal Tyrone Harper, 30, also of 3 Roseway Circle Apt. B.
Shortly thereafter a woman called 911 and reported Jamal Harper had given Grady Harper the keys to her black Chevrolet Cobalt and he left. Two other officers then responded to 3 Roseway Circle to look for the Harpers.
Officers used an AED — automated external defibrillator — on Allen, who had a vague pulse and was barely breathing while lying just off the road. He had gunshot wounds to his chest, ribs and abdomen.
The Wright Street shooting was the second in less than 24 hours, as Rome police investigators continue to probe a Friday night shooting which left a woman with serious injuries.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, a woman was shot at a West 13th Street home, leaving her in serious condition at Floyd Medical Center into Saturday, according to Sgt. Pete Sailors. No arrest had been made in the case and warrants had not been issued by Saturday night.
Investigators are looking for potential witnesses to the West 13th shooting, Sailors said. A suspect in the shooting was not named Saturday, and the “facts and circumstances” were still under investigation, he said. Investigator Corey Bowers is leading the team, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact him at 706-238-5129.
The woman, in her 30s, was brought to Floyd Medical Center on Friday night by a personal vehicle after suffering serious injuries, Sailors said.
Sailors said he did not want to comment on how the woman was shot. Also, the incident report was not released Saturday, with police citing it being filed under the Family Violence Act — Sailors would not comment if a spouse or boyfriend was involved. Police also did not release the name of the woman.
The hospital was put on lockdown late Friday night. It was lifted Saturday morning.
“There was no incident at the hospital,” hospital spokesman Dan Bevels said. "It’s not uncommon for us (to) enact security procedures if there has been an incident in the community that leads us to believe we should take extra precaution to protect our patients and employees.”