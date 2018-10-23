"For most of our residents it will be $3.60 more a year, for the 65-gallon cart," said City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson.
The board unanimously approved a monthly rate hike of about 3 percent, although the minimum fee of $4.15 for up to 20 gallons will rise just 10 cents a month. Yard waste fees are slated to go up a nickel, to $1.60 a month.
City Commissioners also adopted resolutions this week that increase some fees for facility rental, cemetery services and parking violations downtown.
City Commissioner Evie McNiece said the finance committee recommended a small boost to the rental rate for the Rome Civic Center, to $800 from $775 during the week and to $900 from $850 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
"It's been updated — the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, air-conditioning — and it's rented every single weekend," McNiece noted. "It's not the same place it was."
City Clerk Joe Smith said the venue can be booked up to a year in advance due to the heavy demand. Just a few dates are blocked off for long-time annual events such as the Knights of Columbus Labor Day barbecue.
The rental rate for the Rome Senior Center on Riverside Parkway also is due to go up, to $300 from $275, in January. McNiece said the committee considered but rejected increases for City Auditorium, the Rome-Floyd ECO Center and the Roman Holiday tour boat.
Commissioners also adopted a 3-percent hike across the board for the numerous gravesites and services offered at city cemeteries and the new mausoleum and columbarium at Myrtle Hill.
Proposed increases to the parking fines generated a lengthy discussion but the board ended up accepting them unanimously, 8 to 0. Commissioner Wendy Davis was absent from the Monday meeting, but Mayor Jamie Doss — who normally votes only in case of a tie — weighed in with a "yes."
Violators will still get a written warning for the first offense; the fine for a second offense within three years will go to $25 from $20 and a third offense will go to $50 from $40.
Commissioners also approved a zoning change at 101 Redmond Road so Harbin Clinic can move its laboratory into the building. It will not be open to the public.
City Manager Sammy Rich also announced that city offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 12, for Veterans Day but there would be no change in garbage routes.
"If you normally get picked up on Monday, we're going to pick you up on Monday," he said.