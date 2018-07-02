Rome plans no change in 2018 property tax rate
The Rome City Commission is proposing to set the 2018 property tax at 27.536 mills for city schools and government services.
The millage rate is unchanged from 2017. That means the estimated city and city school tax for a home valued at $125,000 will remain at $1,377.
However, it's 0.295 mills — 1.08 percent — higher than the calculated rollback rate, which is based on the total increase of property values in the city. If the board rolled back the rate to maintain the same amount of revenue as in 2017, the property tax on a $125,000 home would have dropped about $15 to an estimated $1,362.
City Commissioners will hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate, with the first scheduled for the board's July 9 meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Additional public hearings will be held on July 16, at 10 a.m. in the Sam King Room, and July 23 at the Commission's 6:30 p.m. meeting. The board plans to set the rate following the third hearing.
The Sam King Room and the City Commission meeting room are in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Residents may speak at any of the sessions.
For questions related to the public hearings, contact Finance Director Sheree Shore at 706-236-4420.