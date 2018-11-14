Floyd County Public Works will host an electronics drive at their new location on 412 Lavender Drive Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. as part of America Recycles Day.
Items that can be dropped off include TV’s, computers, monitors and equipment for TV’s and computers.
“The main thing we are trying to do is to keep heavy metals out of our landfill,” Michael Skeen, director of public works, said. “Our landfill is equipped to handle most items but we try to keep metal out so it does not end up in our groundwater.”
Those wishing to recycle old electronics must first make an appointment by calling the recycling center during normal business hours for an appointment. The event will be limited to the first 240 who register by calling 706-291-5266. Answering machine messages will not be accepted as an appointment is needed to prevent confusion and traffic congestion.
Skeen also added workers at the new recycling center will be handing out pamphlets for American Recycles Day encouraging people who drop off electronics to go home and take an online pledge to recycle.
The new recycle center will not be open for tours since it is not yet complete, but Skeen is hoping to hold an open house for the new center sometime in December.