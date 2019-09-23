The Rome City Commission approved on Monday an ordinance allowing the use of speed-detection cameras in school zones.
But the vote came over the objections of some members and there are still several hurdles to clear.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a bad idea. I just think we need more time to consider it,” Commissioner Wendy Davis said.
Commissioners Jamie Doss and Bill Irmscher joined her in voting against the measure. Commissioners Randy Quick, Milton Slack, Sundai Stevenson, Craig McDaniel and Evie McNiece made up the majority in the 5 to 3 vote.
“If you obey the law, you’re not going to be penalized. It’s that simple,” McNiece said.
However, the board hasn’t contracted with a provider, and the Rome City Schools Board of Education has yet to adopt a resolution of support.
While the school board would not be a party to the enforcement contract, City Manager Sammy Rich said they would have to sign off on any permit application to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
City Commissioners also adopted an ordinance that allows some control over the placement of small-cell wireless equipment.
They also set permit fees to the extent allowed by a new state law aimed at streamlining the rollout of 5G technology.
“Effective Oct. 1, the wireless carriers will be able to come in and set up shop on our right-of-ways,” Rich explained.
A small cell fixture, made up of a radio and antenna, can be attached to short poles or even streetlights and buildings. The low-power cells are placed every few blocks rather than miles apart.
There’s been no announcement when the service might be offered in Rome and Floyd County and most officials expect telecommunications companies to first beef up coverage in more densely populated areas.
Commissioners also held a first reading on ordinances governing urban camping and panhandling. The ordinance governing homeless camps, especially, is likely to remain controversial when they come up for adoption at the board’s Oct. 14 meeting.
“There are people who do not have the means to obey the law,” Pastor Sam Buice of Living Water Ministries said during the public comment period.
The initial unveiling of the ordinances led to the creation of a Homelessness Task Force. The community coalition will hold its second gathering Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at The Well at West Rome Baptist Church.