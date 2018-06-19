Rome OKs apartments near Clock Tower
"It basically expands the Broad Street district," Commissioner Craig McDaniel said.
Richard Franklin said he asked for the zoning to continue revitalizing the tract he bought in 2015. Immediate plans are to convert some of the vacant office spaces to residences.
The move was opposed by neighboring property owner Jeff Kelly, who arrived at the hearing with 10 others wearing orange T-shirts reading "Vote No." Kelly said he's concerned a future owner may try to put in more intense uses such as a restaurant or pool hall.
However the board voted 6 to 2 to support Franklin's plans. In favor were McDaniel and Commissioners Bill Collins, Milton Slack, Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick and Evie McNiece. Commissioners Bill Irmscher and Wendy Davis were opposed.
"I wish we could have found a way to allow him to do what he wants to do without opening the door to incompatible uses," Davis said.
The property is in the Between the Rivers Historic District and alterations to any buildings must be vetted by the Historic Preservation Commission. City Commissioners indicated they felt the extra step would protect the integrity of the area, although Davis noted that the HPC evaluates exterior changes but not the type of business being proposed.
Also on Monday, the City Commissioner recognized recent achievements of two employees.
"The state of Georgia's Building Official of the Year is standing to my right," City Manager Sammy Rich said, presenting James Martin, assistant building official for Rome and Floyd County.
Martin, who serves as the first vice president of the Building Officials Association of Georgia, was awarded the trophy by his peers recognizing him as "an example for all members of the code enforcement profession; and has furthered the cause of safety in the built environment within his or her jurisdiction and state."
Kristy Childre, assistant human resources director, also earned a manager certification from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
"That's a lot of hard work, a lot of commitment, a lot of dedication," Rich said.