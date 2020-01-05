Legislation many Georgia municipalities feel would erode local control of residential building design standards may be on the move again.
It's an issue Rome leaders and city commissioners said is worth keeping an eye on again as they gathered with local legislators at their annual end-of-the-year "Hometown Connection" meeting.
The city commission passed a resolution last February that helped stall House Bill 302. But Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, told them they might want to think about submitting another resolution this year to join other cities combating a strong lobbying effort for the bill.
The legislation — said to champion affordable housing — would apply to both single-family homes and duplexes outside historic districts. It would bar local governments from enacting standards on building color, cladding material such as vinyl siding, architectural ornamentation, the location of doors, windows, garages and other design elements.
"HB 302 would severely erode the ability of all 538 Georgia cities and 159 counties to address unique and community-specific quality of life issues," last year's resolution stated.
Former city commissioner Evie McNiece argued last year that the bill would put an end to local exercises where citizens are asked to give input on a vision document guiding future development.
Although Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said Rome would not be adversely affected by the bill since the city does not impose harsh design restrictions, he still agrees it could lead to the erosion of local control in other areas down the road.
"I understand there are some communities out there that have done some crazy local code things that have become examples that get talked about," Rich said. "But you know Rome is not one of those communities that has these crazy outlying, tough development standards or design standards, so we'd hate to see the erosion of local control."
Georgia Municipal Association Governmental Relations Associate Charlotte Davis told the group that more than 50 Georgia cities have sent in resolutions and letters opposing the measure introduced by Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain.
"We pushed back on this because we talk about affordability and homelessness issues here and in every city and county in the state, but affordability is an incredibly complex issue and to say a design standard or the type of siding you can have on your home or a roof pitch is contributing to the lack of affordable housing in the state is a bit of a stretch," Davis said at the Dec. 20 breakfast meeting at Rome City Hall.
"Home builders, realtors and chambers of commerce are supportive of this preemption of local government, but it's important to know it's not replacing it with a state level design standard," she added. "It's not even replacing it with anything to do with affordability. It's just removing a local elected official's ability to establish it."