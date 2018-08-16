Rome names new HR, landfill directors
After wide-ranging searches for two new department heads, the city of Rome ended up hiring from within.
City Manager Sammy Rich announced that Kristy Childre, the assistant human resources director, would take over the department's top spot left vacant with the retirement of longtime director Rita Odom.
"We cast a pretty wide net," Rich told City Commissioners in presenting his choices. "We had interest from Florida to Chicago ... and we're confident she is the best replacement."
Rich, City Attorney Andy Davis and Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson interviewed selected candidates before zeroing in on Childres. She's a 16-year city employee with a bachelor's and master's degree from Shorter University.
The city manager asked Public Services Manager Kirk Milam and Public Works Director Chris Jenkins to serve on his search committee for a landfill director. Mike Gattis retired this summer as head of the Walker Mountain Landfill operations.
Lee Stone, an 18-year veteran with the city, was promoted to run the joint city/county facility. He holds a bachelor's in industrial technology from Berry College.
"He's been doing a great job for us, specifically in environmental compliance," Rich said.
City officials are still whittling down a list of candidates to lead the joint Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful agency. Eidson said they received 36 applications.
In other actions this week, Commissioners adopted two amendments to the nuisance ordinance that will make it easier to target property owners who are allowing illegal activity.
The move is in response to several years of complaints, and was publicly applauded by Charles Love, president of the North Rome Community Action Committee. The group is part of a coalition of residents, churches and social organizations that pushed for stronger enforcement at areas where there are frequent arrests for drugs, prostitution and gambling.
"Thank you for acting on our concerns," Love said. "I think that more than a third of the city should be livable. All citizens of all parts of the city should be able to have quality of life."
Commissioner Craig McDaniel chaired the public safety committee where the ordinance amendments originated early this year. He said properties where there are three or more arrests in a 60-day period — or seven within 12 months — would be deemed "chronic nuisances."
The designation puts them in a category with dilapidated and unsafe structures, subject to condemnation proceedings. There are numerous legal steps and opportunities for the owner to address the issue.
"We know that this is going to be a slow thing ... but we've got to start somewhere," Commissioner Milton Slack said.