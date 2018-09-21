Breaking News
Rome Montessori students sing for peace as part of a 24-hour worldwide event
"It's something we hold in our hearts all the time," Kumar told the children. Kaleb Pearson, 10, said peace was, "caring about others."
The entire student body sang and signed “Light a Candle for Peace,” over and over for five minutes before returning to their various classrooms.
Newman Attaway, 8, said peace was "being nice and being kind." Molly Echols, 6, said peace meant a sense of calmness to her. Abby Samia, 6, said that peace meant being quiet.
The Montessori School of Rome has 146 students enrolled this year. They hail not only from Rome and Floyd County but from several neighboring counties, and the Centre, Alabama area as well. Students representing more than a dozen nationalities are also represented at the school, giving world peace a jump start here in Rome.
The Rome school was founded in 1980. The Montessori method was started by Italian physician Maria Montessori in 1907. She was Italy's first female physician, but is renowned internationally for her pioneering work in education.