Students were allowed to ask questions, climb inside the vehicles and put on some of the equipment used by the community members tasked with saving lives in an emergency situation.
“We are now in our emergency services unit for seventh grade,” said Pritchard, “and we can talk about what working in this field is like all day long, but being able to see, touch and be inside one of these emergency vehicles makes a huge difference. They are able to understand the work a lot better than if we were to just discuss it in class.”
Capt. Philip Little, Cpl. Daniel Dowdy and Kyle Ashley fielded questions about the fire department’s role in responding to emergencies, while EMT Desiree Hartman and AEMT Morgan Bollen gave middle school students the ins and outs of their ambulance.
“We have a squad truck here today and we use it to respond to fires, medical calls and car accidents,” Little said. “This vehicle houses a lot of our rescue equipment. We have two of these trucks in the county and we also employ a heavy rescue truck for specialized rescue response. We actually have an EMT on this truck at all times, so it is similar to an ambulance in that we carry much of the equipment you will find in an ambulance. We just do not have the ability to transport people.”
Little works with the new recruits, and specializes in training and continuing education for the fire department. So, education is an area he stresses and meeting with the children for an afternoon was something he said was well worth his time.
“I know that when I was a kid, I was scared of an ambulance,” said Morgan Bollen, an AEMT with FMC. “So when something bad does happen we want them to know that not everyone who needs our help is dying. It helps them to become familiar with the vehicle and see what we do on a daily basis.”
Desiree Hartman, a Floyd EMT, was explaining to the students that they can even deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance.
“This work is very rewarding because we focus on saving lives,” Bollen said with a smile.