Rome Man taken into custody, charged, after fatal Bartow shooting
A man, identified as Justin Lee Wade by Rome police, was taken into custody in East Rome just after 8 p.m. Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Bartow County earlier in the day, after the Bartow County Sheriff's Office reported two men had been shot, one fatally, on Franklin Drive off Cassville Road.
Rome police Capt. Rusty Blair said that someone who had heard the lookout posted for Wade, saw him on East 19th Street, walking from Dean Avenue toward Maple Street. Blair said that he found Wade sitting on the ground underneath the overpass.
"I told him to get on the ground and he rolled over, didn't resist, didn't try to run, nothing whatsoever," Blair said.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, deputies and first responders arrived on the scene of the shooting to find one man dead of a gunshot wound. A second man had also been shot and tried to run from the scene. The injured person was transported to an undisclosed trauma center for emergency treatment.
After Wade was taken into custody in Rome, authorities made contact with Bartow County Sheriff's Office investigators and took Wade to the county line and handed him off to the Bartow County investigators.
Wade was charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to a press release from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.