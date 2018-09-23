Rome man shot to death, 3 injured
Rome police are trying to piece together what happened during a fight in a Calhoun Avenue parking lot that left one man shot to death and sent three others to the hospital with bullet wounds.
"It appears they got in an argument and a gunfight broke out," Rome Police Capt. Roy Willingham said.
Calls reporting a spate of gunfire started coming into 911 around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Willingham said when officers arrived they found 35-year-old Tamaine Deshaun McKnight, of a Grover Street address, dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the old Sun Trust bank parking lot at 510 Calhoun Ave.
"He was unresponsive, not breathing, and was pronounced (dead) at the scene," Willingham said.
There were two semi-automatic pistols lying on the ground by McKnight's body and police found an unspecified number of shell casings on the scene.
It was initially unclear where the shots had come from. Sgt Ryan Hutchins, one of the officers responding to the call, noticed a silver Jeep speeding into Floyd Medical Center. Willingham said Hutchins determined two men in the Jeep had been shot at the site and passed along the location.
Evanda Spivey, 38, of a Beverly Drive address; and Sammy Riles, 33, of Columbus, sustained leg wounds. They told police they were running away when they were shot. Both were treated at FMC and released.
After the scene was secure, 911 told officers another shooting victim was at 21 Atteiram Drive. Ladory Robinson, 29, of Burnett Street in Rome, was shot "multiple times," Willingham said, and remained hospitalized.
Investigators collected evidence at the parking lot and were talking to witnesses. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.
Willingham declined to speculate on what happened but said there's no reason to believe the public is in danger from the assailant or assailants. Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator Tony Yarbrough at 706-238-5124.