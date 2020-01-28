A Rome man who shot and killed a 74-year-old man after a fight at a party was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Prior to sentencing Wallace Chambers Jr., Floyd County Superior Court Kay Ann Wetherington asked Johnny Price's family members if they wished to speak.
Price's son Mamon briefly spoke at the hearing on how the loss of his father has affected his family.
"My niece and nephews will never to play with their grandaddy again," he told the judge. He continued saying he can forgive Chambers but cannot forget what he took away from them.
The incident took place in May 2019 at a party on Hardy Avenue. The two men quarreled over a game of horseshoes which eventually turned into a challenge to a boxing match. At one point, Price said he was going to go buy gloves for the match and Chambers shot him in the back four times.
One of Price's daughters was less forgiving and spoke about how, on the weekend he was killed, her father was supposed to see his grandson who had just gotten back from deployment.
She requested that Judge Wetherington sentence Chambers to the maximum possible sentence.
The judge sentenced him to a total of 25 years in prison on charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Chambers approached the stand and apologized for shooting Price. Expressing his wish to take back his actions, he said he knew "saying sorry isn't enough."