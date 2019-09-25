A Rome man who pleaded guilty to attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete drew a sentence of 70 years — the maximum allowed by law — Wednesday in Floyd County Superior Court.
"This incident was heinous, unprovoked and savage ... You are not fit to be in society," Judge Kay Ann Wetherington said in pronouncing the sentence.
Clifford Frederick Whatley, 32, must serve 40 of those years in prison, with the balance on probation.
Whatley gave no warning the night of Aug. 22, 2018, when he repeatedly slashed Syveta Sewell with a machete outside the Riverwood Park apartment they shared. The attack came after Sewell said she was leaving him; moving with her two children to a new home she had bought.
A trembling Sewell, who choked back sobs several times during her pre-sentencing statement, said she's still being treated for the both the physical and mental scars. Her young daughter also needed therapy, she said.
"He did this to me while my children were home and left me to die with them ... My life will never be the same, and I need him to be old when he comes out (of prison) so he won't try to come after us again," Sewell said.
Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin described the case he would have presented if it had gone to trial.
Whatley first struck Sewell in the head with the machete and "took a good part of her forehead off," Martin said. Then he slashed at her arm, almost severing it. The crime scene photos, he said, were gruesome.
"There was blood spatter on the ground, blood spatter on the walls ...," Martin noted.
Sewell didn't realize how bad her head wound was, but the 15-year U.S. Army veteran knew she had to get a tourniquet on her arm. As she made her way to a neighbor's home, her son hit Whatley with a chair, Martin said.
Whatley ran off — to steal Sewell's car from a repair shop and flee — while Sewell was life-flighted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for emergency surgery.
"I was told by the ambulance, three more minutes and I would have died," Sewell said. "All my tendons and arteries were cut through and my bones were broken."
During her recovery, Sewell was terminated from her job at Suzuki, where she and Whatley had been co-workers. She said she's also being separated from the Army because she can no longer perform her job.
Martin said U.S. Marshals tracked Whatley to Tampa, Florida, where he abandoned Sewell's car. They found him Sept. 6 in a library in Houston, Texas, with a backpack containing a bus ticket and the machete.
"Ms. Sewell's DNA was still on the machete," Martin said.
Whatley's public defender, Brynn Barber, said he was in a daze following the attack and didn't know what to do. Whatley had no previous criminal record, she said, and feels he needs mental health treatment.
"He can assure the court this is an isolated incident," Barber said.
Wetherington told Whatley she hopes he gets treatment in prison and, "I hope you find peace" — but she said she was more concerned with ensuring Sewell has "the peace she needs to heal."
District Attorney Leigh Patterson praised the work of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force — singling out Rome member Chip Atchley of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision — for capturing Whatley and bringing him back to face justice.
"It's horrible what he did to her," Patterson said about Sewell. "She's had to seek a new path in life."