Rome man looking for classmates from fifth grade class at Celanese School in 1945

While America was in the throes of World War II, Arthur Crowe was in a fifth grade class with 42 classmates at Tubize/Celanese School.
And now he'd like to find some of his old classmates.
"I just want to know if some of these folks are still living," Crowe said.
At a recent Tubize Boys Breakfast, Bobby Angel approached Crowe and said he thought he had a class picture that included him. Once Angel gave Crowe a copy of the picture, he recognized himself, his teacher Mrs. Nelson, and the rest of his fifth grade class at Tubize School.
"Back then, we had 42 kids in the class and our teacher had no problem controlling us and keeping us quiet," Crowe said.
While Crowe was in Mrs. Nelson's fifth grade class, he lived in Celanese Village and his father worked in the powerhouse at Celanese Mill. At this time, Celanese was involved in the war effort, manufacturing rayon that would be used in making parachutes.
"The war was very significant for us kids," he said.
When Celanese Village wasn't experiencing blackouts, Crowe said, he and his friends would go play soldier behind the village and pretend to shoot Japanese and Nazi soldiers with their hands.
Crowe recalled his school hosting bond drives and collecting scrap iron for the war effort. At the end of 1945, Crowe moved up to Armuchee with his dad, leaving some of his friends, such as Donald Croddy.
Coincidentally, when Crowe was in seventh grade, Mrs. Nelson was his teacher yet again, at Everett Springs Grammar School. Mrs. Nelson served as both the sixth- and seventh-grade teacher and the principal at the school.
"She treated me with kindness and care because I was upset and wanted to go back to where I grew up," Crowe said.
The kids in Crowe's seventh grade class would've graduated high school in 1952.
"We were the first class that went to 12th grade," Crowe said. "Before that, Floyd County graduated students in the 11th grade."
Crowe can be contacted via email at crowe6969@comcast.net or by phone at 706-235-6969.