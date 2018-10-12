Keilan Laron Orr high res

A Rome man involved with a shooting that took place in a Maple Street home on July 25 has been indicted on a felony murder charge by a Floyd County Grand Jury.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Keilan Laron Orr, 18, 2522 Callier Springs Road, was arrested July 26 and charged with aggravated assault several hours after the shooting. Investigators gathered evidence from the shooting scene and pooled together witness testimony to identify Orr as the shooter, according to Rome police.

Orr is accused of shooting 37-year-old LaMario Majors at his Maple Street home at 11:54 p.m. on July 25. On July 30, Majors died as a result of the shooting, prompting police to charge Orr with felony murder

A Silver Creek man accused of an armed robbery at Shorter University has been indicted on that charge.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Larry Austin Owens, 24, of 271 Wax Road in Silver Creek, was arrested in connection with the Nov. 12, 2017, incident.

Owens is accused of using a gun to take an iPhone 6S Plus from an 18-year-old Shorter student. He is charged with the felonies armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Previous police reports indicate the victim called 911 after being accosted in Roberts Hall by a man with a gun demanding, "Where’s my weed money?" When the student said he didn’t know what the man was talking about, the gunman threatened to shoot him, then took his cell phone and fled.

A South Rome man has been indicted on the charge of child molestation.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tyler Ray Dill, 24, 0f 3 N. Blanche Ave., was arrested on Walnut Avenue in Lindale on Aug. 10 after molesting a female under the age of 16, touching her private parts with the intent to arouse his own sexual desires.

The warrant for Dill's arrest indicates the crimes occurred between May and August at a location in East Rome.

The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from this week’s deliberations are:

Anthony Wayne Moon, VGCSA

Ashley Davenport, aggravated assault

Christopher Lee Gunnells, aggravated assault

Claude Terhune, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Cortez Eugene Holloway, first degree burglary

Daryl James Lloyd, aggravated stalking

David Ray Smith, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Deidra Amanda Tidwell, possession of contraband by inmate

Derick Stone, aggravated assault

Evan Tyler Ellis, terroristic threats and acts

Frank Ernest Allard, first degree burglary

Frankie Eugene Craig, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Gary Wayne Acrey Jr., theft by receiving stolen property

James Harlan Griffin Jr., first degree burglary

Jarvis Dreion Caldwell, burglary

Jason Kirk Johnson, possession of contraband by an inmate

Jauan Rashaun Porter, terroristic threats and acts

Jeffary Lee Akins, second degree cruelty to children

Jerry Wayne Sprayberry, first degree burglary

Jesmon Jermaine Smith, terroristic threats and acts

Jody Wade, aggravated assault

Johnny Erick Selman, first degree cruelty to children

Jonathan Neal Bell, obstruction of officer

Justin Lee Cunningham, VGCSA

Katherine Virginia Dutton, false writing or statements

Kelvin Lynn O’Daniel, aggravated battery

Kenneth David Price Jr., obstruction of officer

Kenneth David Price Sr., theft by receiving stolen property

Kevin Jamar Ward, aggravated assault

Michael Tyler Spears, VGCSA

Nichlous Barnes, entering automobile

Norris Driver, aggravated assault

Rebecca Shae Hight, VGCSA

Robert Brian Quinn, first degree burglary

Robert John Waits, first degree burglary

Robert Vernon Lofton, aggravated assault

Robert Waits, theft by taking

Roy Hilyer, entering automobile

Shaquille Malik Mims, obstruction of an officer

Shatise Denae Ragland, identity fraud

Stephen Lee Hight, VGCSA

Taylor David Henshaw, VGCSA

Toby Lewis Price, aggravated assault

Wayne David Boatner, aggravated stalking