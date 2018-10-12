A Rome man involved with a shooting that took place in a Maple Street home on July 25 has been indicted on a felony murder charge by a Floyd County Grand Jury.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Keilan Laron Orr, 18, 2522 Callier Springs Road, was arrested July 26 and charged with aggravated assault several hours after the shooting. Investigators gathered evidence from the shooting scene and pooled together witness testimony to identify Orr as the shooter, according to Rome police.
Orr is accused of shooting 37-year-old LaMario Majors at his Maple Street home at 11:54 p.m. on July 25. On July 30, Majors died as a result of the shooting, prompting police to charge Orr with felony murder
A Silver Creek man accused of an armed robbery at Shorter University has been indicted on that charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Larry Austin Owens, 24, of 271 Wax Road in Silver Creek, was arrested in connection with the Nov. 12, 2017, incident.
Owens is accused of using a gun to take an iPhone 6S Plus from an 18-year-old Shorter student. He is charged with the felonies armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Previous police reports indicate the victim called 911 after being accosted in Roberts Hall by a man with a gun demanding, "Where’s my weed money?" When the student said he didn’t know what the man was talking about, the gunman threatened to shoot him, then took his cell phone and fled.
A South Rome man has been indicted on the charge of child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Ray Dill, 24, 0f 3 N. Blanche Ave., was arrested on Walnut Avenue in Lindale on Aug. 10 after molesting a female under the age of 16, touching her private parts with the intent to arouse his own sexual desires.
The warrant for Dill's arrest indicates the crimes occurred between May and August at a location in East Rome.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from this week’s deliberations are:
Anthony Wayne Moon, VGCSA
Ashley Davenport, aggravated assault
Christopher Lee Gunnells, aggravated assault
Claude Terhune, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Cortez Eugene Holloway, first degree burglary
Daryl James Lloyd, aggravated stalking
David Ray Smith, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Deidra Amanda Tidwell, possession of contraband by inmate
Derick Stone, aggravated assault
Evan Tyler Ellis, terroristic threats and acts
Frank Ernest Allard, first degree burglary
Frankie Eugene Craig, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Gary Wayne Acrey Jr., theft by receiving stolen property
James Harlan Griffin Jr., first degree burglary
Jarvis Dreion Caldwell, burglary
Jason Kirk Johnson, possession of contraband by an inmate
Jauan Rashaun Porter, terroristic threats and acts
Jeffary Lee Akins, second degree cruelty to children
Jerry Wayne Sprayberry, first degree burglary
Jesmon Jermaine Smith, terroristic threats and acts
Jody Wade, aggravated assault
Johnny Erick Selman, first degree cruelty to children
Jonathan Neal Bell, obstruction of officer
Justin Lee Cunningham, VGCSA
Katherine Virginia Dutton, false writing or statements
Kelvin Lynn O’Daniel, aggravated battery
Kenneth David Price Jr., obstruction of officer
Kenneth David Price Sr., theft by receiving stolen property
Kevin Jamar Ward, aggravated assault
Michael Tyler Spears, VGCSA
Nichlous Barnes, entering automobile
Norris Driver, aggravated assault
Rebecca Shae Hight, VGCSA
Robert Brian Quinn, first degree burglary
Robert John Waits, first degree burglary
Robert Vernon Lofton, aggravated assault
Robert Waits, theft by taking
Roy Hilyer, entering automobile
Shaquille Malik Mims, obstruction of an officer
Shatise Denae Ragland, identity fraud
Stephen Lee Hight, VGCSA
Taylor David Henshaw, VGCSA
Toby Lewis Price, aggravated assault
Wayne David Boatner, aggravated stalking