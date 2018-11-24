According to a news release from Rome City Police, police responded to a report for 1501 Maple Ave. around 6:06 p.m. Friday night about a man with a gunshot wound lying in his yard. Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the case is being handled as a home invasion.
According to Rome police:
Hugh Don Wyatt, 77 years old, was shot in the chest and torso by a suspect described by witnesses in the area as a black male with short dreadlocks wearing a red and yellow jacket and a black backpack. The subject ran across Maple Avenue after four gunshots were heard. Police found Wyatt lying unresponsive in his yard when they reached his residence. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No further information on the suspect or any other evidence is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.