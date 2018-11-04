A 37-year-old Rome man died Sunday when his car hit a power pole on Ga. 140 just east of Floyd Springs Road.
Ramon Gonzalez Morales Jr. of a Turner Road address was pronounced dead at the scene at 2 p.m., from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler.
The wreck, which happened at around 1 p.m., shut down Ga. 140 between Floyd Springs and Old Dalton roads for about five hours.
According to Floyd County Police Ofcr. Corey Wright:
Morales was heading east on Ga. 140 at a high rate of speed when the passenger-side tires went off the road. He apparently over-corrected, slid across the road and went off the other side.
The vehicle went airborne about 80 feet before it struck a power pole in front of 636 Turkey Mountain Road with the roof, snapping the pole almost in half.
Morales was dead on the scene but could not be extricated until Georgia Power crews arrived to shut off the power. Wright said crews stabilized the pole but are expected back today to replace it.