“It’s never over.”
That was the sentiment emphasized by retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant William Roan, keynote speaker Monday at the Grady Mabry American Legion Post 506 Memorial Day ceremony.
Mabry, the first African American from Rome to be killed in World War II, lives on as the namesake of his local post. But Roan said the dead keep coming – and their families live with the pain.
“From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror, over a million service men and women ... have made the supreme sacrifice,” he said.
They did it to defend the nation, he said, for our American way of life, for the comrades standing beside them, and for their children.
“There are many things we can do to honor our fallen warriors. First and foremost is to take care of their families,” Roan said.
More than 50 people crowded into the legion hall to pay their respects to the dead, and they heard stories of heroism from the speakers. But Roan, Post Commander Rodney Dillard and Chaplain Robert Carsons Jr. also urged them to remember the obligations of the living.
“It’s only through their sacrifice that we are free,” Dillard said, adding that Memorial Day is not a cause for celebration, it’s a solemn occasion for reflection. “There are families who are hurting because they lost someone.”
Carsons offered a prayer for the parents, siblings, spouses and children. Then he called on God’s protection for service members coming home with battle scars – visible and invisible – noting that some of those are fatal.
Twenty veterans a day commit suicide, Dillard said, breaking up at the memory of a Legionnaire lost last week.
“If you see somebody in need, just talk to them. Let them know it’s OK,” he pleaded. “These young men and women coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan, they’re killing themselves.”
Volunteer or donate to a service organization, Dillard told the crowd. Support the Veterans Crisis Line (1-800-273-8255) or Wounded Warriors, he said, or come up with your own way of showing Memorial Day has meaning.
“We live pretty good,” Carsons said. “And we live the life we live because of people who have died on the battlefield.”
There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a family picnic or seeking out sales on the long holiday weekend, he said, but never forget the debt we will always owe.
“Do all those things,” Carsons said. “But remember why you can do them.”
Mabry’s grandchildren Norma Watley and her brothers Calvin, Eddie and Van Sublett were among the family members who attended the service. Watley thanked the crowd for acknowledging the sacrifice of the young private first class, who died on Dec. 26, 1944.
“He didn’t see much of life before he was killed ... I often wonder what he could have done had he lived,” she said.
Then Watley brought it back to those who don’t have neighbors, family and comrades to remember them.
“We appreciate all those who served,” she said, gazing around the room. “Many aren’t here to tell their story.”