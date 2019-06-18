Letters explaining the new leak insurance program are slated to go out to each customer of the Rome Water Department.
The program is slated to go into effect Aug. 1.
That's when a monthly charge of $1.65 for leak protection will start appearing on bills. The payment — equal to $19.80 a year — provides for up to two adjustments annually, for up to $1,000 each.
"A lot of times somebody doesn't know they have a leak until they get a $200 water bill," City Commissioner Wendy Davis said.
The board approved the program unanimously at its Monday meeting.
Mike Hackett, director of the water and sewer division, said the billing department is faced with 700 to 900 leak-related disputes a year. Beginning in August, customers — residential and commercial accounts — will be able to have their bill adjusted to their average usage when they show proof the leak is repaired.
"The city takes care of the water and sewer up to the curb. What's in your yard belongs to you," Commissioner Milton Slack explained.
The letters will include a form to opt out of the program, but those who do will be liable for the full amount of any surprise-leak bill.
"The water is used," Hackett noted. "They just don't know they were using it."
Issues such as a running toilet or a water heater drip could easily result in a higher-than-normal bill. And Hackett said that the older the pipes in a home are, the more likely they will spring a leak.
The leak protection program covers only the cost of the water used, not the cost of repairs. The coverage is for each meter: Customers with more than one will see a charge for each one and the adjustment caps will apply separately.
Among their other actions Monday, the board signed off on tax allocation district financing for the East Bend retail center project. Ledbetter Properties is redeveloping the old Kmart property on Hicks Drive with about 25 stores and restaurants.
Under a TAD, increased property tax revenue from improvements is funneled back into the improvement project for a set number of years. Ledbetter will get $131,231 a year for 15 years — a total of $1,968,465 to help offset the cost of razing and rebuilding the long-vacant site.
"TAD is simply a tool to encourage redevelopment," City Manager Sammy Rich said. "We're not 'losing money,' we're foregoing the new tax revenue. If there's no project, there's no new tax dollars."
The project must start before Dec. 31, although the Ledbetters have said they intend to start this summer. The first TAD payment will be Dec. 10, 2021.