Saturday marks the 66th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, a time in American military history that Rome’s Perry Hammond is very familiar with.
Hammond — known by most folks around here at P.R. — first arrived in Korea in early in 1953, about half a year before cessation of hostilities of the war.
Born in Trion in the early ’30s, Hammond’s family moved to eastern Alabama when he was in seventh grade. He joined the military shortly after graduating from Cherokee County High School.
“The war started in ’50, and they were drafting folks left and right,” said Hammond. “I wanted to get into the Air Force, but I had to wait two weeks on a waiting list to get in.”
After completing eight weeks of basic training at San Antonio, Texas, Hammond went for six months communications training at Cheyenne, Wyoming. After spending Christmas back in Alabama, it was off to the “far east” as his official orders stated.
“I started out the first of January of 1953 on a train from Birmingham to California,” said Hammond, who then boarded a ship for a 13-day trip to Japan.
At this point, Hammond had some idea where he was headed, but still wasn’t exactly sure.
“I said ‘I’ll bet you I’ll end up in Korea,’ but we weren’t sure until we got to Japan,” Hammond recalled. A slow train ride and short flight later and that’s exactly where he ended up.
Even arriving late in the war, hostilities were still very apparent by the time Hammond had arrived on the Seoul University campus — which had been converted into American military offices and barracks. Hammond recalled one frequent occurrence of enemy planes passing overhead.
“Some of us had to live in tents, so they put a siren on the top of the university building because they had something we called bed check Charlie,” Hammond said. “He’d fly in under the radar and drop some small bombs. That siren would go off and we’d have to go get in trenches and fox holes and stay until we got the all clear. Sometimes that would last an hour or two at night. Sometimes it got to where we had to carry a rifle with us twenty four hours a day.”
A member of the 1st Telephone and Communications Squadron, Hammond worked on large military switchboards that helped keep all nearby units connected, but even near the end it wasn’t even close to the lap of luxury.
“It was powdered food,” Hammond remembered. “I didn’t see a sheet the whole year. It was canvas cots and our coats for pillows.”
His father an Army veteran, having served at the old Fort Oglethorpe, a sense of duty ran deep with the Hammond family.
“I’m the oldest of four boys and our dad put nine years in the Army before World War I,” Hammond said. “I put eight years in the Air Force, a younger brother retired out of the Air Force, and a third retired out of the Navy after 25 years.”
Following his first four year stint in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956, Hammond stayed out of the military for around a year before rejoining for another four.
“I went back in May of ’57 as the same rank of staff sergeant,” Hammond said. “I got orders that September to go to North Africa.”
It was two weeks before heading back across the ocean that Hammond and his sweetheart Mary Edna Bishop decided to get married.
“She stayed at home and worked in Alabama down near Forney around where she was raised,” Hammond said. “She worked for General Electric in Anniston.”
After a year away in North Africa, Hammond said he saw his next orders come in while standing over a teletype machine one day and after returning to the states he gathered up his wife and it was off to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.
It was there the couple spent over two years and welcomed their first of two daughters before Hammond was eventually discharged.
Following his military career, Hammond moved his wife and small daughter back home, choosing Rome to be near both he and his wife’s families.
They eventually welcomed a second daughter and, after a few different jobs, he ended up retiring from Lindale Manufacturing as a supervisor.
“I planned to stay there three weeks and I ended up working there for 25,” Hammond said.
After retirement, Hammond kept busy working part time in the funeral business, most recently at Henderson & Sons, before calling it quits in 2016.
Mary Hammond passed away in 2017, but P.R. still lives in the same house the couple bought together brand new in 1963, and says he doesn’t have much to complain about.
Hammond, who turns 86 next month, says he doesn’t have much to complain about these days.
“I’m not going to complain, I’ve had a good ride,” Hammond said.