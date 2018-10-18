The Rome Metropolitan Statistical Area added 300 jobs in September as compared to September a year ago, State labor officials said 41,400 jobs were attached to businesses with payrolls based in the Rome market, up from 41,100 in September of last year.
Regionally, the number of initial claims, a request for assistance from someone who has not received unemployment benefits in the preceding 12 months, was down from August to September, but up over September of a year ago. The 15-county Northwest Georgia report had 2,113 first time claims in September, down 13.6 percent from the 2,445 that were filed in August but up 9.3 percent over the 1,934 first time claims filed in September of 2017.
Gordon County was the only county in the mid-Coosa Valley that actually saw an increase in first time claims from August to September, jumping 8.7 percent to 163 claims. That was also up 19 percent over the initial claims field in September last year.
The Department of Labor reported the statewide unemployment rate in September was 3.7 percent in September, the lowest since May of 2001. County-by-county unemployment rates for September will be released Oct. 25.