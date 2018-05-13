Rome High teen drowns in Little River Canyon
Rome City Schools is mourning the death of 14-year-old Josue Andres Lopez, who drowned Saturday on a trip to Little River Canyon in Cherokee County, Alabama.
"Our thoughts are with the Lopez family and all of those affected by this loss," spokeswoman Tashia Twyman said in a Sunday release.
Josue was a ninth-grader at Rome High. RHS counselors and additional system representatives will be available Monday and throughout the week, to assist students in coping with his death.
WHNT19 News reported that Josue went under the water near Martha Falls shortly after 1 p.m. and never resurfaced. His body was recovered downstream by first responders at 3:15 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton.