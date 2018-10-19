Two high school seniors at Rome High School feel strongly about their Constitutional right to vote and have been working hard to encourage their eligible peers to register and vote.
Sophanit Sebuh and Caroline Young, both seniors at Rome High School, realized at a school safety meeting consisting of parents, students and board of education members that the best way for their voices to be heard was to vote. A concern to Sebuh was making sure the eligible voters in Rome are using their votes to keep the students safe.
“I realized that can be us now,” Sebuh said. “We can be the ones that have a say in protecting ourselves, protecting our peers and the kids younger than us.”
Young said it started out as a desire to make their voices heard locally; it then evolved to the two seniors wanting to get their peers registered so their voices can be heard as well.
“For young people to be voting is almost the most important demographic to be voting, because obviously the candidates who are running are much older than us,” Young said. “A lot of the people voting are much older than us, but these policies will be affecting us for the longest time.”
Young is optimistic that her generation is becoming more passionate about politics and things can be changed. There is not an elitist group in Washington that cannot be touched, young voters can have an impact, she said.
Sebuh agreed with her by saying those who vote have a chance to make their lives better. She said it amazes her how many people have the ability to vote but do not.
The two high school seniors saw the need and organized an event in which students who are 18 can register to vote so their voices could be heard in the upcoming midterm election. Sebuh and Young used social media, went classroom to classroom, and even spoke during the morning announcements to make seniors aware that the League of Women Voters were coming to help them register. Tashia Twyman, director of communications and public engagement at Rome City Schools, was able to reach out to the League of Women Voters and secured their assistance with the event.
Sebuh said the event did not have the go ahead until the week before the registration deadline, and they were under pressure to make sure they could get as many eligible students registered as possible. She added that a lot of students did not consider voting until after they talked with Young and Sebuh.
“Surprisingly, a lot were already registered,” Sebuh said.
If for any reason a student did not have the proper ID or documentation with them they began the set-up online, and then were able to finish it when they got home. The event saw close to 400 students register according to AP English teacher Todd Ollis.
Ollis said that the League of Women Voters acted as an official presence to the registration event. The league gave Rome High School good tips on how to run the operation and made sure everything was done legitimately. Ollis said that it is killing Sebuh, who is not quite 18, to not be able to vote in the upcoming midterms.
“It is really impressive to me that Sophanit (Sebuh) is so passionate about this issue even though she is not eligible to vote,” Ollis said. “(She) would drive them to the polls if she could.”
Sebuh did say however, that she is looking forward to participating in elections in the future. Sebuh said the last election was the first time she really took a hard look at the issues in a political race and actually became scared and uncertain of the future. It started her passion for this issue.
“Even if it doesn’t turn out the way I wanted, I still can say that I partook in standing up for what I believe and what I want this country to be,” Sebuh said.
As of Friday morning, Steve Miller, Chairman of the Floyd County Board of Elections, said the early voter turnout in Floyd County is 2,916.