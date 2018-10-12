Rome High School’s gymnasium was full this past weekend with cheer enthusiasts as Rome High hosted the first Howlin’ Wolf Classic Cheerleading Competition.
While Rome High did not perform at the event, the cheerleading athletes could be found helping to run the competition. Rome Middle Schools’ competition cheerleading team debuted their routine, showcasing a set of full-team standing tucks.
Sixteen Northwest Georgia middle school and high school cheerleading teams attended the regional competition.
Rome High School’s Varsity Competition Cheerleading Coach, Jordan Burrier, was very pleased with the outcome of the competition.
“We put a lot of hard work and preparation into hosting this event, and it has gone off without a hitch,” said Burrier. “We had a lot of teams from around the area attend, which we were hoping would happen.”
Rome High School’s Varsity Competition team will travel to Carrollton on Saturday to the University of West Georgia to compete in the Carrollton Classic.
Winners:
Middle School Small: Gordon Lee Middle School
Middle School Large: Pepperell Middle School
Middle School Grand Champion: Gordon Lee Middle School
Junior Varsity: Villa Rica High School
A: Gordon Lee High School
AA: Coosa High School
AAAAA: Cass High School
High School Grand Champion: Gordon Lee High School