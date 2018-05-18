Rome High School graduation plans include rain back-up location
Rome High School’s 2018 graduation commencement exercises will be held at Barron Stadium on Saturday.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. and graduation will begin promptly at 9 a.m., with a senior slideshow beginning 30 minutes prior to the ceremony.
Because the ceremony is being hosted at Barron Stadium, no tickets are required for the event. RCS officials are monitoring the weather and will make a decision no later than 7 a.m. Saturday morning in regards to relocating the event to the Forum Civic Center.
However, if the ceremony is moved to the Forum River Center, tickets will be required for entry, and the students have been issued 9 tickets for entry to the Forum River Center in case of rain.
The ceremony will also be live streamed on the RCS website on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.