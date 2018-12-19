Members of the men’s ensemble kicked off the 2018 Winter Concert with their rendition of “God Rest You Merry Gentleman.”
The combined women’s choirs caroled three Christmas tunes, which included: “Angels,” a combination of the traditional carols “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing;” “In Winter” and “Carol of the Bells.”
The advanced chorale, which is a combined boys and girls auditioned group, performed four of their songs including “Noel.” This melody was sung in the Kituba dialect — from the central region of Africa — and included percussion performed by students Daniel Davis and Ivan Felipe, tons of clapping, stomping and dancing from all members of the Chorale on stage and more.
“Noel” also featured two soloists, students John Knauss and Carson Garrett.
“‘Noel’” was definitely the students’ favorite to learn, as we had kids come in with percussion and more,” said Fleming. “You can tell they loved being able to put their own spin on this tune, which brought it to life even more.”
The advanced chorale also performed “Jingle Bells,” “Coventry Carol” and a classic carol, but in German, “Stille Nacht.”
Fleming then brought every member of Rome High’s chorus to the stage to perform the song, “Sleigh Ride,” which was a show stopper, to say the least.
“I am very proud of my students’ performance and I feel as if it went really well for it being our second performance of the semester. The hard work definitely shows, as you can see from the smiles in the crowd after finishing a set,” Fleming said.